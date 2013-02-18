Greg Mathews

Little Guy on a Very Little World

pixel art
Had some fun playing around with pixel art after reading this: http://www.photonstorm.com/archives/2291/16x16-pixel-art-tutorial

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
