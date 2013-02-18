Kaushik V. Panchal

Front Wheel

front wheel bike road-bike illustration strokes handlebar
My bike is currently broken and I'm missing the rides, that made me to work on something and here it is the front wheel of what i am working on.

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
