The person you can see on the left is “Heinz-Christian Strache”. He is a famous politician in Austria and one of the leaders of the “FPÖ”, an Austrian party which you could say is quit racist. They have/had a looot of dubious campaigns which basically concentrate on foreign people and that they should be banned from Austria.
On the right you can see Kim Jong-un, the dictator of North Korea, who recently launched some nuclear tests. Actually we don't know a lot about him and what influence he has, but I guess for the future, he will be a huge pain in the ass...
(Info: Each of the series will be an illustration starring one head of a politician or other people who have a disputable reputation (at least in my opinion), cut and with wood inside. Why wood? In german there is a word called “Holzkopf” which basically means “Head out of wood” and describes a dumb person.)
