R▲

.gif_ sup /žkv/

R▲
R▲
  • Save
.gif_ sup /žkv/ alchemy glitch laser projector zizkov ui gif animation motion pulse rythm sketch graffiti street art tag future
Download color palette

fast videotagging @ žižkov, test prototype
https://vimeo.com/59922203

R▲
R▲

More by R▲

View profile
    • Like