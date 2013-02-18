somethingterrifying logo

sǫmething teɽɽifying

photoshop logo typography branding
still working on my new portfolio. You can follow the progress @ somethingterrifying.com, but it will be moving slowly as my 9AM-6PM is kicking my butt lately. I will be using wp-bones and bootstrap for this adventure. It will be my second or third time using twitter bootstrap. Never used it on a personal project before, so I'm excited what I can come up with.

I just finished building my own bootstrap bones theme- It's bare visually, but, fully loaded with everything else.

Alright dribbble, catch ya later!

Feb 18, 2013
