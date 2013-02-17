Jake Goble

STAY UP MOVEMENT REBRAND

STAY UP MOVEMENT REBRAND
These are the new Stay Up Movement logos I designed for a rebranding of the company. Stay Up Movement is a clothing and lifestyle company for which I do graphic and product design. The designs are created with the idea of motivating the downtrodden and inspiring those who are relentless for success. The more individuals we influence, the more momentum we build, and the larger our movement becomes.

stayupmovement.com

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
