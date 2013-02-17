Karl Nossinyer

Monkey Wrench Studios

Karl Nossinyer
Karl Nossinyer
  • Save
Monkey Wrench Studios helvetica doodle giddyup
Download color palette

Doodle for a made up studio using Giddyup and Helvetica. Been around Dribbble for a while, decided I needed a debut, so... voila!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Karl Nossinyer
Karl Nossinyer

More by Karl Nossinyer

View profile
    • Like