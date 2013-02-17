Ed Harrison

Crêperie Illustration

kitchen utensil mixer eggs whisk
I am currently in the process of branding a French Crêperie that is opening in Brighton. This is one illustration from a series that is based on kitchen utensils

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
