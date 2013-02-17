Mohamed Mounir Fekri

Recruitment Agency Logo 2

Mohamed Mounir Fekri
Mohamed Mounir Fekri
  • Save
Recruitment Agency Logo 2 agency ai blue board clean colors cool customize easy employee employer eps full green hiring job layered logo magnifier multipurpose neat orange recruitment red simple slogan variations
Download color palette

Description
Another Recruitment Agency Logo, creative, stylish, catchy, modern, elegant, cool, professional, unique logo for your business. The logo is full layered, .EPS, .AI, and .PNG files are included with 4 color variations and you can create your own color scheme. Easy to edit, the logo is sliced into paths and shapes so you can change the color of any element in the logo.

Font
Bebas Neue

Includes
4 x .AI
4 x .EPS
4 x .PNG
Help Document

Get it here http://bit.ly/RecruitmentAgencyLogo2

Mohamed Mounir Fekri
Mohamed Mounir Fekri

More by Mohamed Mounir Fekri

View profile
    • Like