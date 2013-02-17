Nitin Garg

Even though we Sleep - Limited edition print

even-though-we-sleep vinyl disc print illustration avenir minimal abstract
Just finished final proofing for this limited edition disc release by Ambient Electronic artist Stray Theories.. This artwork is an adaption of the original design that i did last year.

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
