Elephant Nature Park website re-design
Working on a self-initiated re-design of the Elephant Nature Park's site. I had the opportunity to visit the park (a sanctuary for rescued elephants in Chiang Mai) while abroad and it was such an amazing experience. Hopefully once I'm done, I can hand this off as my way of giving back to the park.

Original site: http://www.elephantnaturepark.org/index.htm

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
