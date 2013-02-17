Matt Vergotis

Thomas branding corporate identity logo logo design lettering custom type cursive
After a week of corporate style designing I needed to pick up the brush pens this weekend and have a little dance with my middle name. I'm practicing writing quicker and lighter and in time, a little bigger in scale. (apologies for the Houdini on this last night, moments after posting I wrote a nicer version and I decided not to dress it up with texture)

