Jose Espinoza

Ghosty Floating

Jose Espinoza
Jose Espinoza
Hire Me
  • Save
Ghosty Floating 8bit pixel art ghost pixel pixels
Download color palette

Decided to try my hand at making Ghosty float.

5edea07298a1916aea0fcd680407ba4d
Rebound of
Ghosty
By Jose Espinoza
View all tags
Posted on Feb 16, 2013
Jose Espinoza
Jose Espinoza
Multidisciplinary designer living in Atlanta, Georgia
Hire Me

More by Jose Espinoza

View profile
    • Like