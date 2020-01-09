Calorie Calculator App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Those who care about being fit know what a big part the healthy eating plays. Today, there are numerous apps helping people track their eating habits and analyze their influence on weight and well-being, yet we want to add our two cents to this theme. So, here’s the user interface designed for the app calculating calories and giving users better understanding of the essence of food they consume. Stay tuned to see more!
Also, welcome to review our set of design tips on applying UI animation in mobile apps and learn about the popular types of helpful visual dividers in user interfaces.
