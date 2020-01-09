Calorie Calculator App

Those who care about being fit know what a big part the healthy eating plays. Today, there are numerous apps helping people track their eating habits and analyze their influence on weight and well-being, yet we want to add our two cents to this theme. So, here’s the user interface designed for the app calculating calories and giving users better understanding of the essence of food they consume. Stay tuned to see more!

