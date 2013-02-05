Jonathan Suh

Intergalactic Breakthrough 3D

Jonathan Suh
Jonathan Suh
  • Save
Intergalactic Breakthrough 3D typography yellow galaxy intergalactic orange sci-fi purple space stars 3d
Download color palette

First time experimenting with Photoshop's 3D extrusion.

B34393e168356c59cc913d9214e77420
Rebound of
Intergalactic Breakthrough
By Jonathan Suh
View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Jonathan Suh
Jonathan Suh

More by Jonathan Suh

View profile
    • Like