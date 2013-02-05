🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I thought this was such an interesting simple logo that Channel 11 in Australia uses. I came across one of the commercials on YouTube and decided to recreate the logo. The number 11 just intrigued me to recreate it.
You can download the PSD if you want.