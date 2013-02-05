Anthony Castelli

Hello 11

Hello 11 channel 11 tv
I thought this was such an interesting simple logo that Channel 11 in Australia uses. I came across one of the commercials on YouTube and decided to recreate the logo. The number 11 just intrigued me to recreate it.

You can download the PSD if you want.

Posted on Feb 5, 2013
