Dave Keller
NewSpring Creative

The Gauntlet 2013

Dave Keller
NewSpring Creative
Dave Keller for NewSpring Creative
Hire Us
  • Save
The Gauntlet 2013 logo skate 80s beach
Download color palette

Here's the first piece of print collateral that the Gauntlet 2013 logo has been used on for this year. A lot more stuff to come in the next few months!

F45f5a7cbc28d1af1de7b7e6b38214ef
Rebound of
Gauntlet 2013 Logo
By Dave Keller
View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
NewSpring Creative
NewSpring Creative
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by NewSpring Creative

View profile
    • Like