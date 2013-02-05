Livery WIP

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Working the livery that will be used on my little time attack hatch for this year's race season.
Note: This is not my actual car (although is the same model/confgiuration including the wheels).
Photo credit of the car goes to: http://juiceboxforyou.com/2012/09/event-japfest-2012/#more-7691