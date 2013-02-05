Marco Palinar

Livery WIP

Working the livery that will be used on my little time attack hatch for this year's race season.

Note: This is not my actual car (although is the same model/confgiuration including the wheels).

Photo credit of the car goes to: http://juiceboxforyou.com/2012/09/event-japfest-2012/#more-7691

Feb 5, 2013
