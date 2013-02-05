Chris DeLorenzo

PR materials

Chris DeLorenzo
Chris DeLorenzo
  • Save
PR materials illustration typography layout
Download color palette

Just some internal Johnny Cupcakes stuff, making a one sheet for PR purposes. dig that custom JC type up top.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Chris DeLorenzo
Chris DeLorenzo

More by Chris DeLorenzo

View profile
    • Like