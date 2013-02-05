RecordPress WordPress Theme

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Just realized I never put this up on dribbble, but a few months back I developed a WordPress theme for cataloging records called RecordPress. You just enter the information in about your records and the theme will display your collection in an organized grid, alphabetized, and counted. Charlie Wagers helped out with the design of theme and I developed it.
Checkout www.recordpresstheme.com for more info and a live demo.