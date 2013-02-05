Nicholas Moegly

RecordPress WordPress Theme

Nicholas Moegly
Nicholas Moegly
  • Save
RecordPress WordPress Theme wordpress theme website site record records vinyl macbook
Download color palette

Just realized I never put this up on dribbble, but a few months back I developed a WordPress theme for cataloging records called RecordPress. You just enter the information in about your records and the theme will display your collection in an organized grid, alphabetized, and counted. Charlie Wagers helped out with the design of theme and I developed it.

Checkout www.recordpresstheme.com for more info and a live demo.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Nicholas Moegly
Nicholas Moegly

More by Nicholas Moegly

View profile
    • Like