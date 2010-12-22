Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Colin Rowley

"Let the Nations Be Glad" Missions Conference - Concept 2

Colin Rowley
Colin Rowley
  • Save
"Let the Nations Be Glad" Missions Conference - Concept 2 church houston nations missions glad
Download color palette

This is a draft of an identity I'm putting together for a missions conference this spring - "Let the Nations Be Glad".

The direction I was given was:
- Contemporary feel (vs traditional church audience)
- Use of rainbow colors

Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Dec 22, 2010
Colin Rowley
Colin Rowley

More by Colin Rowley

View profile
    • Like