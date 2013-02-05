Marvin Sum

Stripe Updates

Marvin Sum
Marvin Sum
  • Save
Stripe Updates stripe blue twitter clean minimal messages
Download color palette

A mockup of Stripe's (redesigned) status page. Their previous design was very Aqua-like; I've toned things down a little to fit the rest of the design.

I'm thinking of working there; redesigning their system status is part of the application process. Great way to sort thru the great from the good.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Marvin Sum
Marvin Sum

More by Marvin Sum

View profile
    • Like