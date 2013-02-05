Martin Karasek

Instashare - List view

Instashare - List view ios iphone list files progress
So, I am happy to show you what I've been working on for few months with my friend @augard. Transfer files the easy way - just drag and drop, take a look on http://www.instashareapp.com
OSX app is still in beta.

Posted on Feb 5, 2013
