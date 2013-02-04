Strahinja Todorović

Weddings

Been working with Sentinel Active team on redesigning a website for an Scottish company Lisini, the people have been awesome to work with so far.

My part is, sadly, just a "weddings" subsection of their whole service.

Critique much appreciated (though having in mind it's dribbble I don't really expect it)

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
