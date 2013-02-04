Mc Baldassari

Munny

Mc Baldassari
Mc Baldassari
  • Save
Munny art munny toy toys draft
Download color palette

Work in progress on my first Munny for a show this month at Art Whino gallery in Washington DC

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Mc Baldassari
Mc Baldassari

More by Mc Baldassari

View profile
    • Like