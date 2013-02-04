Dave Coleman

Portfolio Site - Boxes

Dave Coleman
Dave Coleman
  • Save
Portfolio Site - Boxes box boxes site folio portfolio concept rough revision dave
Download color palette

Trying more styles for my site. Gosh I'm finding it hard to nail one! So much easier doing client work than your own stuff.

I like where this is going though.

Nav still
Rebound of
Folio Site Nav [GIF]
By Dave Coleman
View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Dave Coleman
Dave Coleman

More by Dave Coleman

View profile
    • Like