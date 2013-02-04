Aldrich Tan

Be The Change! - Colour Combos

Be The Change! - Colour Combos logo wip vintage badge leadership summit conference highschool students change empowerment retro sun rays people figure gungho aldrich tan aldricht
Just some of my favourite colour combinations for my latest logo work.

Logo for an upcoming annual high school leadership conference that focuses on empowering the students to BE THE CHANGE, and look into starting community-based projects and movements.

I'm still experimenting with different palettes (See http://drbl.in/gEWy). The dropshadow kind of funked up last second... Still WIP. :)

Comments and feedbacks very welcome!

