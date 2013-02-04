Be The Change! - Colour Combos

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just some of my favourite colour combinations for my latest logo work.
Logo for an upcoming annual high school leadership conference that focuses on empowering the students to BE THE CHANGE, and look into starting community-based projects and movements.
I'm still experimenting with different palettes (See http://drbl.in/gEWy). The dropshadow kind of funked up last second... Still WIP. :)
Comments and feedbacks very welcome!