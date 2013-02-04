{gif} Happy Valentines!

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Valentines Day is coming up - all the floral store decorations are up, the mountains of chocolate gift boxes prepared and now the idents are ready too :)
*Just using Valentine's as an excuse to do some skills tests to see if I could pull off some styles. Check out the proper thing here http://www.visitryan.com/valentines-ident.html ! :)