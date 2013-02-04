Chloë Breuillé

Portfolio icons

Chloë Breuillé
Chloë Breuillé
  • Save
Portfolio icons icon icons portfolio brand identity print design web design copywriting photography illustration introduction exploration design adaptation delivery
Download color palette

Icons for the "Services" part of my portfolio – www.kolwi.com

D686bb1b564254aa96f4a1180ff5bf14
Rebound of
Chocolate background
By Chloë Breuillé
Chloë Breuillé
Chloë Breuillé

More by Chloë Breuillé

View profile
    • Like