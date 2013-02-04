Rik Oostenbroek

MADNESS

portrait paint texture illustrator photoshop mixed media
Working on a series of portraits, taking it to a mixed-media level! Oil Paint, scanner, illustrator and all blended together in Photoshop!

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
