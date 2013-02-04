Gijs Rogé

Our Team

Gijs Rogé
Gijs Rogé
  • Save
Our Team design webdesign icons blue theme avatar team web
Download color palette

Fictive team element that will be added in the upcoming theme i'm doing for the "secret" startup.

Hope you like it :)

Full pixels are coming when I finish the entire theme

Checkout @2x

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Gijs Rogé
Gijs Rogé

More by Gijs Rogé

View profile
    • Like