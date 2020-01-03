Interior Design Website

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Fevicol Design Ideas is the service arm of Fevicol wherein they aim to provide services to home-owners to ease their home decoration/renovation journey. FDI offers 2 major services to a user, namely:
1. Choose from the large database of real interior images and get a customized design made.
2. Choose the right contractor basis their expertise, previously executed projects, reviews, location etc.
Please check the below link for a full detailed view:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/89644965/Redesign-Fevicol-Website