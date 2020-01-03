Deepak Wason

Interior Design Website

Deepak Wason
Deepak Wason
  • Save
Interior Design Website wireframe art direction design dashboard ui userflow interior design studio minimal design home decor interior landing page design interior design website ux case study best website design ux designer website design user interface designer user experience (ux) typography visual design information architecture design systems
Download color palette

Fevicol Design Ideas is the service arm of Fevicol wherein they aim to provide services to home-owners to ease their home decoration/renovation journey. FDI offers 2 major services to a user, namely:
1. Choose from the large database of real interior images and get a customized design made.
2. Choose the right contractor basis their expertise, previously executed projects, reviews, location etc.

Please check the below link for a full detailed view:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/89644965/Redesign-Fevicol-Website

Deepak Wason
Deepak Wason

More by Deepak Wason

View profile
    • Like