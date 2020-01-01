Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Serge – zeropoint7 Studio

2020 - Happy New Year & Decade!

Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
  • Save
2020 - Happy New Year & Decade! lettermark numerical logo numbers new decade minimalism minimalist geometry logomark futuristic modernism mark icon geometric logo logo designer logo design logo 2020 trend happy new year 2020
Download color palette

Another circle around the sun, and another year has disappeared into history. This year, however, we’re not just stepping into a new year, we are stepping into an entirely new decade! So let’s determine to make this one count!

Happy New Year & New Decade! 🎉🎊🥳

👇🏼 Smash [L] to show some ❤ + follow 🙈for more inspo!

Get in touch to discuss your logo or branding project -> hello@zeropoint7.studio

More projects on:
Instagram | Behance | LogoLounge | RedBubble

Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
Crafting strategic brand identity solutions that elevate.

More by Serge – zeropoint7 Studio

View profile
    • Like