Matt Doyle

Luffy - One Piece Illustration

Matt Doyle
Matt Doyle
Luffy - One Piece Illustration characters one piece anime character design illustration icons character icon design icon
So, this was mostly just to try and use shapes in Illustrator to see what I could come up with, I used to love One Piece and haven't been able to catch up with it in so long...

Decided to try subtle changes between the three, from a simple flat style, some slight gradients and then adding shadows to the flat style.

I can't decide which I like best, which is your favourite?

Matt Doyle
Matt Doyle
UK based creative

