2ip, redesign

2ip, redesign redesign vpn network server ip design icons product design list light flat clean web website ui uiux minimal interface
Official website redesign direction for 2ip.ru
The main goal of the redesign was to improve the user experience, audience engagement and usability, without deviating from the existing user journey map.

The main income of the site is advertising. It was decided to natively integrate ads into the website interface to better reach and increase CTR. But also leave the opportunity to use full-size horizontal and vertical Google Ads banners due to the responsive block design.

Key Performance Indicators for the first 6 months after the website redesign:
– Increased the number of pages per visit (+16%);
– Reduced bounce rate (-12%);
– Increased user engagement in affiliate and google ads;
– Reduced the time to complete key actions on the pages (-10% on desktop, -38% on tablets and mobile).

2ip, redesign
