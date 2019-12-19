Sergey Nikonenko
House Renting App For Travelers

House Renting App For Travelers guests location search filters booking renting hotel travel purrweb figma app mobile design ux ui
Gain a bit of inspiration and check out a design concept we’ve made for a house renting app. We do wanna see it taken by devs.

🌎 Color is a determinant of human behavior. To bring good travel vibes, we decided to pick colors that reflect freedom, lust for life, and endless opportunities.

🌵To boost UX, we designed filter presets. Most common filters can be reached right from the search screen. Less popular filter options can be found on an advanced filtering screen.

How long does it take to find a place to stay when traveling?

