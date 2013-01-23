Arie Mallegrom

Hand-drawn

Arie Mallegrom
Arie Mallegrom
  • Save
Hand-drawn handdrawn hand-drawn words typography
Download color palette

I started a new project. Feel free to enjoy the journey with me at: http://ayearinhanddrawnwords.tumblr.com

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2013
Arie Mallegrom
Arie Mallegrom

More by Arie Mallegrom

View profile
    • Like