Gangster No.1 - faces of Bettany

Gangster no.1 is definitely one of my all time fav's, one part that has always fascinated me was the silent scream Paul Bettany's character breaks out whenever he is excited or anxious. As I am always one who wants to improve my illustration standard I took to illustrator with the idea to re-imagine a poster. This is the preliminary illustration of the main face used.

See the whole thing right hurrr;

http://www.behance.net/gallery/GANGSTER-NO1-re-imagined-movie-poster/5364147