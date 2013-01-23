MaybellePineda

LivePaper iPad app

Still in the early stage of design concept for the revamp of LivePaper iPad app: http://bit.ly/WYNUIP

A special shout-out to @GregEckler for the invite. I know its long overdue but I just want to say thank you!

