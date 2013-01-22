Morgan Carmont

A few left

Morgan Carmont
Morgan Carmont
  • Save
A few left game center apple cocoabalt altum
Download color palette

Had some time to make an icon, so I dabbled around with some different ideas, and put this together. The top right represents a soccer field, the top left represents hang gliding, the bottom left represents dirt biking, and the bottom right represents a stage, with a pulling cane. Hope you guys like it, and remember critique is graciously accepted.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Morgan Carmont
Morgan Carmont

More by Morgan Carmont

View profile
    • Like