Seth Coelen

Mint Mac Dark

Seth Coelen
Seth Coelen
Hire Me
  • Save
Mint Mac Dark minimal logo logo design logo type graphic design typography
Download color palette

Logo design for a startup.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Seth Coelen
Seth Coelen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Seth Coelen

View profile
    • Like