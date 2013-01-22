Blake Behrens

Let the wookiee grin

Let the wookiee grin wookiee chewbacca star wars mustache handlebar mustache illustration sketchpad sketch hand drawn illo handlebar
Its also scratch and sniff.

Okay.

You don't have to scratch it to catch a whiff of the coffee I used to color Chewy.

