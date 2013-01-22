Aaron Wade

As a new villain approaches...

As a new villain approaches... water abstract mountain glacier journey game cinema 4d
The journey begins :)

This is the last render to complete the animation sequence I've been working on for the past week or two. Excited to see it all finally come together.

Rebound of
You've Failed Me
By Aaron Wade
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Principal Designer at ServiceNow

