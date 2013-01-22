Nikita Abramenkov

Calvin Klein Watch

Calvin Klein Watch
First of all I want to tell you that I have no words to explain how happy I am that I'm a player now :) Thank you, Crespo Design http://dribbble.com/crespodesign for your invitation!

It was really hard time watching you and having no opportunity to even write how wonderful your work is!

This shot was made just for practise, while having nothing to do.

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Senior full-stack designer. Available for hire.
