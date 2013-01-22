Alexey Ivanov

Infographics for Swedish Safari Project

Alexey Ivanov
Alexey Ivanov
  • Save
Infographics for Swedish Safari Project data visualization data infographics cut-outs cut outs paper hyper island
Download color palette

Here are some pieces of infographics that we completed to show the process of our current student project at Hyper Island called Swedish Safari.

The infogrpahics are cut out of coloured paper and photoshoped a bit.

How do you like it guys?

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Alexey Ivanov
Alexey Ivanov

More by Alexey Ivanov

View profile
    • Like