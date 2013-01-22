Emily June

New Paltz, New York Consolidation Logo

As a resident of New Paltz for many years, I have been commissioned to design the face of the New Paltz Village and Town consolidation movement. This logo represents their courageous push towards unity and strength as a single political and economical force. The emblem will lead the campaign and serve as the identity for this transition.

