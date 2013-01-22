New Portfolio

Alex Wright

Alright, after my last iteration of my portfolio, I decided to go a new direction, especially with the new logo. This is the last time I'm going to re-do my portfolio (said no designer ever). I hope you enjoy!

Desktop and mobile versions are shown.

Semi-live version is here.

Feedback welcome!

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
