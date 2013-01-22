wedesignx

Speedometer Device & UI Design

wedesignx
wedesignx
  • Save
Speedometer Device & UI Design speedometer apps design ui device south korea product design appsdesign 앱스디자인 이종원 제품디자인
Download color palette

Real product design and UI design by Apps Design.
I wiil be on sale during febuary 2013 in South Korea.

wedesignx
wedesignx

More by wedesignx

View profile
    • Like