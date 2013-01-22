David L. Angstead

Shady creek 2

David L. Angstead
David L. Angstead
  • Save
Shady creek 2 logo logodesign bird nature mountain colorful mark camp california
Download color palette

A mock of the possible chosen design for the shady creek outdoor school.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
David L. Angstead
David L. Angstead

More by David L. Angstead

View profile
    • Like