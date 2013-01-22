Jesse Lindhorst

Almanzo 100 Entry Postcard

Almanzo 100 Entry Postcard almanzo postcard illustration ink lineart biker
Finishing up the line work for my entry postcard to ride in the Almanzo 100 century bike race. Mix of microns and brush markers.

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
